Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.