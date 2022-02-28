Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $46.34 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

