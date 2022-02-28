Cetera Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

