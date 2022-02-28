Cetera Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

