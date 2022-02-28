Cetera Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 940,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,642,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $46.17 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

