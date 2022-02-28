Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 12,545 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

