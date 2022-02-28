Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.68 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

