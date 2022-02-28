Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $62.84 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

