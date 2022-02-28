Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
LULU opened at $317.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.51.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
