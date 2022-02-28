Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $87.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

