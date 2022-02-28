Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,864.63 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,982.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,827.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

