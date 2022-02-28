Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.
