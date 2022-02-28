CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,874 shares of company stock worth $19,569,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

