CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 117,416 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,821,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after buying an additional 308,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after buying an additional 347,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.