CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,677.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $439.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

