CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

