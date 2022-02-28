CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $82.46 on Monday. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

