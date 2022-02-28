CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) PT Set at C$1.35 by Eight Capital

CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES – Get Rating) received a C$1.35 price objective from equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE YES traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.45. 47,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CHAR Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.82.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

