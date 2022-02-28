Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $129.58 on Monday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after buying an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,670,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.