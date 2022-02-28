Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Cut by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $141.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.