Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 66,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

