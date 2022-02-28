CIBC Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CM. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $128.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.