CIBC Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SGR.UN opened at C$15.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$911.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.57 and a twelve month high of C$15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

