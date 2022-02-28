CIBC Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.67.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.70 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

