Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480,006. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

