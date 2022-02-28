Citigroup Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $131.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.