Citigroup Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence by 177.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Independence by 16.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence by 3.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Independence in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Independence’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independence Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.