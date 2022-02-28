Citigroup Inc. Has $30,000 Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KMPH stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

