Citigroup Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.23 on Monday. Reservoir Media Inc has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $79,353.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 211,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,879 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

