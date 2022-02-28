Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3,340.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,460,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $23.30 on Monday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

