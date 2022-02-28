Citigroup Increases Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €12.60

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from €12.10 ($13.75) to €12.60 ($14.32) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

