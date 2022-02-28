City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,182. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $733.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

