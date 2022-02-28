CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,431,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.17. 830,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day moving average is $311.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

