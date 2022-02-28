Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.43. 28,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 765,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 614,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,441.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 657.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

