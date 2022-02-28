Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.10

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 20241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,526.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

