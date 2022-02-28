Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $174.00 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

