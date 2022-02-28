Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 1,533 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78.
CFX opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
