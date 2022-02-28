Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 1,533 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

