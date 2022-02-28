Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $50.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

