Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

