Colony Group LLC Acquires 357 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.