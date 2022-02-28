Colony Group LLC Buys 4,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

