Colony Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $137.90 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

