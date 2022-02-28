Colony Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $98.70.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

