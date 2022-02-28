Colony Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

