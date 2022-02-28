Colony Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN opened at $111.83 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

