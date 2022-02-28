Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,405. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

