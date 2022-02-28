Comerica Bank Has $10.30 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $107.35 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.