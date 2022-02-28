Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $145.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $128.59 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

