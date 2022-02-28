Comerica Bank Sells 15,201 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,624.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $116.41 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

