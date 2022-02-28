Comerica Bank Sells 6,825 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of MKS Instruments worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $151.25 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

